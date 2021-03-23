A Seattle mother's viral TikTok video on anti-Asian violence is a reminder we can empower our kids to feel safe and be anti-racist.

Mom's TikTok Talking About Stopping Anti-Asian Violence Goes Viral for All the Right Reasons

One mother turned a reading lesson into a teachable moment about anti-Asian violence. She posted it to TikTok, and it's going viral.

Jane Park, a second-generation Korean American who posts as @janeparkang on TikTok, used flashcards to show her kids the words "Stop," "Asian" and "hate." Next, she shows them the words "Hate," "is," "a" and "virus." You hear her children, Bennet, 7, and Ruby, 5, in the background repeating after her.

But Park doesn't stop there. She gives her children time and space to discuss their feelings about anti-Asian hate in the wake of the March 16 shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

"[It made me feel] sad because people were killed," one of her children says.

The video ends with a reminder that they can help stop anti-Asian hate.

"We can speak out against it," Park says. "We can talk about it. We can build awareness because not everyone might know what's going on."

The video has helped raise awareness for how parents can talk to their children about anti-Asian bias. Users have viewed it more than 1 million times since Park posted it five days ago. Park appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the video.

"I realize the reason why I'm hesitant having these explicit conversations is I feel uncomfortable, but our kids are watching us and taking cues from us," Park shared on Tuesday's show.

Followers were thankful for the message.

"Ladies and gentleman, this is how you treat your children," one person commented on the TikTok video. "Wow, I have goosebumps because of the way she opened the real world to her children even though they are still young now," another wrote.

Others were sad she had to have the conversation. "It's such a difficult conversation to have with your kids," a user said. "Sadly, it's needed."

Anti-Asian hate is surging. One report showed it spiked 150 percent in major cities, such as New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, where Park lives, over the last year.

It's heartbreaking, and, as Park says, children are taking their cues from other adults, particularly their caregivers. Experts suggest speaking to your kids. Some parents may be hesitant and want to shield their kids from the news, but experts warn that not talking about race with young children may actually exacerbate stereotypes.

Use age-appropriate terms with your children. For example, experts say it's best to keep it simple with elementary school kids by telling them that people are hurting other people because of the way they look. Ask your children questions about how the news makes them feel, like Park did, and give them the opportunity to respond. Validate their feelings, and empower them to help make a difference. Though these conversations may be tough now, they can facilitate long-lasting changes in society.