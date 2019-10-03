This Genius Strategy to Calm Down Your Kids Has Parents Everywhere Buying Glow-in-the-Dark PJs

Image zoom Jessica D'Entrement

Every parent knows that getting their little ones to wind down before bedtime is a nightly undertaking. It can be challenging for them to sit still for even two seconds. But a mom of two recently found an adorable, giggle-worthy way to do just that. Jessica D'Entrement shared on Facebook and Instagram that she used glow-in-the-dark pajamas to help her daughters chill.

"Looking for a way to keep your kids still?" she asked fellow parents. "Buy them glow in the dark PJs. Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to 'charge' them. I'm not even sorry!" She shared the original post alongside a super-cute pic of the girls lying flat on the floor in their pajamas.

Image zoom Jessica D'Entrement

Later, the proud mama took shared an update: "To expand on the trickery, I've started putting the PJs back into their drawer when they get dressed in the morning...unexposed to light all day they dim and do not glow in the dark when they tried to test me last night. Reinforcing the need to lie quietly under the light before bed."

The cute post quickly went viral, wracking up over 118K shares since September 29.

D'Entrement tells Parents.com that the technique is especially helpful for her daughters, as they have Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), which is not a recognized disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual. Children with sensory processing issues might experience unusual aversion to noise, light, shoes that are deemed too tight and clothes that are irritating, clumsiness, trouble climbing stairs, and difficulty with fine motor skills (like wielding a pencil or fastening buttons), according to the Child Mind Institute.

D'Entrement says the post has opened the door for her to talk to other parents and share ideas for calming their children. "The response from other parents who are like, 'Oh my God, that sounds like my child. I've never heard of SPD,'" she notes.

In addition to the support she's found as a result of the post, D'Entrement is happy it's spreading far and wide. "My friends from all over are seeing it shared in their local groups and messaging me to be like, 'I know her,'" she says. "That's been super fun, as well."

It's no doubt inspiring and raising awareness among many parents along the way.