Moms Dressed as 'Snow Unicorns' Are Going Viral & Brightening Up the Darkest Days of Winter

Unicorns have always been fascinating to kids of all ages, but in recent years, they’ve popped up everywhere. From birthday decor to backyard sprinklers, a vast array of unicorn-themed products prove families can’t get enough of the mythical creature. And it turns out, not even freezing winter weather can keep the magical being away. Over the past couple months, various videos featuring life-size unicorns—OK, moms dressed up in inflatable unicorn costumes—have been going viral. In most clips, the hardworking parents-turned-unicorns are on a mission to shovel snow.

NowThis recently covered the growing trend, which they refer to as "snow unicorns."

One of the first moms to go viral was Jennifer Matherly Button from Reno, Nevada. Button reportedly wanted to surprise her family with the funny clip, which was shot on Thanksgiving.

"She always wants to do something that will make us laugh, and this year, it was the unicorn video," Button's daughter Jacey Leone, 25, told the Reno Gazette Journal. "It’s being seen everywhere."

Button says she was inspired by another woman from Colorado who had made a similar video. That woman might have been Amanda Evans, who can be seen in a similar clip shared by The National Desk in early November.

And earlier this month, Meghan Hughes from Schenectady, New York decided to follow suit and tackle the snow in her yard in a similar costume. "I participated in a small community Halloween parade, and two of use were dressed in the unicorn costumes," she tells Parents.com. "After the parade, we had so many children and adults come up to me for photos and hugs, it was nice to experience bringing that kind of happiness to people. Everyone gets so stressed with taking care of all the snow, I thought it would be fun to put on the costume and bring some joy to something that normally isn’t very joyous. Initially, I made the video to share to a couple of friends and family. They loved it so much they recommended sharing it on Facebook."

The response on social media has been overwhelming with positivity, Hughes elaborates. "Many of the comments expressed how it's brighten their day and/or brought smiles to their faces, and it really has made me so happy seeing this," she says.

And it turns out snow unicorns are doing more than shoveling. Kelly Seaton, a crossing guard in Colorado, dressed up like the mythical creature to make the school day more magical for kids at Berthoud Elementary School on October 30.

While the OG snow unicorn has yet to be identified, it looks like people have been donning unicorn costumes to bust out their snow plows and shovels since last winter. A quick search on YouTube turns up clips like this one, taken in Minnesota in February 2019.

Given all the viral love for these hardworking snow unicorns, it wouldn't be surprising to see the silly trend continue into 2020.