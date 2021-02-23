Moms Are Donating Breast Milk to Families in Texas Who Lost Their Supply in the Blackouts

In addition to power outages and water supply disruptions caused by the devastating winter storm, Texas moms lost stored breast milk. Thankfully, their neighbors are stepping up.

In the aftermath of the winter storm that caused power outages and disrupted water supply for millions of Texans, families in the Lone Star State are facing a variety of heartbreaking challenges. Many breastfeeding moms, in particular, have revealed on social media that without consistently working freezers, they lost their stored breast milk supply.

One new mom on Reddit, writing under the handle u/ShunanaBanana, shared a photo of piles of bags, writing simply, "Breast milk lost during the Texas cold snap power outage." The image was met with dozens of sympathetic comments.

In the thread, the original poster (OP) explained, "I was without power from Sunday- Thursday night. In that time, it snowed, warmed, rained, snowed AGAIN, and then warmed again. It would have probably thawed faster if I kept it outside. We tried to keep it in the freezer, but we just went too long with out power that I wouldn't trust it to be used."

Other parents are posting on the Facebook page of an organization called Eats on Feets, which facilitates a worldwide network of parents, caretakers, and professionals who share or support the sharing of breast milk.

One family notes that her infant has an intolerance to formula, and they'll travel to pick up a donation. Others share dire stories of financial insecurity even before the blackouts, asking for a "brick or two" of milk to make it through. And moms on the page are stepping up, offering to donate hundreds of ounces of their own supplies to fill the need.

Other local businesses and organizations are also pitching in to support parents who lost their breast milk supply, are nursing, or pregnant.

For instance, Texas-based gift company, The Stork's Warehouse, is giving away breastfeeding mini bags.

And the Mother's Milk Bank of Northern Texas and Mothers' Milk Bank Austin are providing pasteurized donor human milk to hospital NICUs and babies in need. On their Instagram page, the Austin bank noted, "At MMBA, we are working hard to make sure all families and hospitals needing human milk can receive them even during this winter storm."