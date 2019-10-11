Mom Suggests Babysitter Works for $8 an Hour to Watch 3 Toddlers and She Gets Quickly Taken Down

Image zoom Getty Images

Choosing the right babysitter is tough, right? After all, you're entrusting your baby's care to someone who's not you and you want to make sure you get the best person you can find. Babysitting is hard too. You come into someone's space to take care of kids you may not have ever met before. You have no idea what you're getting into, but you have to pay the bills, right? And babysitting has always been a pretty good way to make some extra cash...unless the parents try to rip you off. One Reddit user shared their latest encounter with a stingy parent who did not want to pay and she was not having it.

When asked on by a stranger if she could babysit that night, our Redditor replied, "Ok this is kind of short notice but I should be able to tonight." So far so good. She asks for details, any details at all, because the parent had not yet told her anything about the kids. Turns out, she has two 3.5-year-old twins and a 2-year-old. OK, so that might be tough, right? I mean, those aren't exactly the most easy-going ages. But wait: Not a single one of them was potty-trained. It's not a huge deal, every kid potty trains at different times, but most parents would recognize that three not yet potty-trained toddlers might make for a busy night for the babysitter.

The potential sitter then stated her rate: A very reasonable $15 an hour. The parent, however, had other ideas. "In no way will we be paying 15," she wrote. "We've had several sitters in the past and never paid more than 8. I can do 60 for the night."

Wait, now, what? Yes. She offered $60 for at least 5 hours (maybe more, she was very uncertain of when she'd actually be returning from her spur of the moment night out) caring for three kids in diapers.

The babysitter was not down with that and let the parent know in no uncertain terms. "I don't want to waste any more of your time. So that's it. 15 or nothing."

Way to stand up for yourself!

The mom doubled down: "Our kids are very well-behaved and will be sleeping most of the time anyway. You'll barely have to do anything. I used to babysit for $10." She even had the nerve to end with "Be grateful" but luckily her message cut off before she finished that amazing sentiment.

Needless to say, our babysitter hero took neither the job nor the shaming and told this stingy mom exactly what we're all thinking. "Barely have to do anything? They're not even potty trained lol. Good luck! Maybe you can sucker some poor teenager to babysit."

Take heed parents⁠: Babysitters provide a valuable service and should be paid accordingly. Don't try to haggle with them or shame them into taking an abysmally low rate. Be grateful they're there when you need a night out and budget for a good rate.