Mom Speaks Out After Her Baby Dies While Using Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper

Erika Richter is one of many parents who lost an infant after using the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper. She's now using her voice for change.

Erika Richter lost her daughter Emma almost three years ago when she was 2 weeks old-the infant was one of dozens who died while in the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper. The product was recalled in 2019 after a decade on the market.

"I think about her all the time. I think about what life would be like with her still around," the mom told Good Morning America in June. "She would be 3 years old."

Now Richter is using her devastating experience to raise awareness and prevent another parent from going through the same thing. She took part in a congressional hearing on June 7 following a new report from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The report states Fisher-Price did not consult with any pediatricians to ensure that Rock 'n Play was safe. Also, even though international regulators, pediatricians, and customers warned Fisher-Price that it was dangerous for infants, the company still marketed it as an overnight sleeper.

"Due to weak federal oversight," the report, which is based on a 20-month investigation, adds, "Fisher-Price was able to keep this dangerous product on the market for a decade, during which time more than 50 infants died using the product, while the company took in at least $200 million in revenue." In many cases, these babies suffocated after rolling from their backs to their stomachs.

Since 1992, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recommended that babies sleep on their backs in a crib without any bedding as the best way to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). In inclined sleepers, like the 30-degree angled Rock 'n Play Sleeper, a baby's airway can be obstructed by their heavy heads falling forward into a chin-to-chest positions or by rolling over. And once a baby rolls over, they are unable to move to a safer position since they can't lift their own heads.

Richter held back tears as she told GMA she wonders how different life would have been if she had known. "When I got the Fisher-Price Rock n' Play Sleeper, I didn't think anything of it other than it was a Fisher-Price product, so it must be safe, and if so many parents are using it and raving about it, that certainly adequate testing was done and it was safe to use," she said. "It didn't cross my mind that this product that was called the Fisher-Price Rock n' Play Sleeper would be unsafe in any way."

Richter also wants Congress to repeal the 6B provision in the Consumer Product Safety Act which allows companies to self regulate over product safety, according to GMA.

As for Fisher-Price, the company said, "The Rock 'n Play Sleeper was designed and developed following extensive research, medical advice, safety analysis and more than a year of testing and review." The company added, "As recently as 2017, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) proposed to adopt the ASTM voluntary standard for a 30-degree angled inclined sleeper as federal law."