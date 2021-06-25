An anonymous mom took Father's Day as an opportunity to call out her ex for leaving her for a 16-year-old. But was it too much?

Mom Shames Ex Using Baby's Onesie And the Internet Thinks She Took It Too Far

Father's Day can bring up a lot of feelings. For one unnamed mom, this year's holiday led to a social media post that has tongues wagging. The anonymous mom took the opportunity to snarkily call her child's dad out for leaving her-for a 16-year-old.

In a photo posted on Facebook and later shared to Reddit, their little one is posing in a onesie that reads "Happy Father's Day to my dad who left me for a 16-year-old."

Captioning the pic, the revenge-seeking mother wrote, "Just a quick message to my children's dad. Happy Father's Day, hope you have an amazing day."

u/51ShadesofGinge then shared a screenshot of the post in a thread on the "Trashy" subreddit, titled "Classy folk all around." Redditors quickly piled on the mom.

One of the top comments, from u/JoeyPepperoni101, reads, "It's so frustrating knowing that there's people in this world who think airing-out-their-dirty-laundry publicly somehow gets back at somebody else. The worst part is it's usually extraordinarily private matters that they post about. And don't bring the baby literally someone who has nothing to do with this into it that's a public picture on the internet of that baby forever now. Thank God I'm old enough to not have my entire life since birth encrypted on the internet by my parents."

And u/B-in-Va noted, "Good luck to the kid, sounds like mom and dad are two pieces of work."

Others called it "sad and humiliating" and expressed concern for the baby.