Mom Says Buying Books For Her Daughter is One Thing She'll Never 'Feel Guilty About'

A proud mom on Reddit shared how much joy both she and her daughter derive from reading together.

Seeing how much your child lights up as the result of everyday activities that you usually take for granted as an adult can be a truly heartwarming experience. For one Reddit mom and her daughter, that activity is reading a book. u/FrancyCat92 recently shared in the parenting subreddit that something she will "never feel guilty about" is buying her little one a book whenever she makes an order on Amazon or is out groery shopping.

"If I see something appropriate when I'm shopping, I'll grab it, no questions asked; I used to smoke cigarettes pretty regularly until about a year before I got pregnant and buying a book or two a week is still significantly less expensive," wrote the original poster (OP).

She explained that her daughter is almost 11 months old and loves flipping through board books and often "all but demands" that she reread certain books all the time. But the OP is all for it.

"I really can't get enough," she shared. "I don't care if I have to read 'I Believe In You' for the twelfth time in an hour; she'll sit in front of me and will turn each page as soon as I'm done."

The OP also couldn't believe how excited her daughter got when she opened an Amazon box, pulled out a book, and said, 'Guess what? We got a book!" "To hear her little squeal as she crawl-sprinted across the floor to investigate just made me feel so full of love," wrote u/FrancyCat92.

The post inspired other parents to chime in with their sweet stories of reading with their kids.

u/pbrown6 shared, "We do the same thing, but with the library. Our child loves, loves, loves books. If we bought them, we would be drowning in them. She gets really happy to see a new book, and it's great to not clutter up the house."

And a parent writing under the handle u/sayyestolycra recalled, "Our library did these 'grab-and-go' bags during lockdown where you could fill out an online form with your kid's age and a description of what kind of books they liked, and they'd put a bunch of books in a paper bag for you to take home. They were all pre-checked out, so you bring the bag home and open it up with the kids like a book surprise bag. It was SO AWESOME! I think I enjoyed it more than my 3-year-old did. So many great discoveries!"

u/rosewaterbubbles remembered going to the library with their father as a kid and being held to the 15-book limit. "Those trips worked and fostered a life long live of reading," they explained. "It makes me so happy to see parents encouraging their kids to read."

And a parent writing under the handle u/gb2ab couldn't have agreed more with the OP, sharing, "Keep it up! I have a 9-year-old, and I have always told her I will never say no to buying a book."

Later in the thread, u/FrancyCat92 shared that her daughter's love of reading started early on. "I would read her a book or two during tummy time before she started crawling," she wrote. "Then when she could sit, she'd sit in my lap while I read to her."