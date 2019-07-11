Mom Orders Birthday Cake With 'Moana' Theme & Gets a Marijuana One Instead

Image zoom Photo Illustration by Sarina Finkelstein; Getty Images (2)

Whether your child is turning 5 or 25, you may want to weave a certain theme throughout their birthday celebration. For a birthday girl from Milledgeville, Georgia named Kensli Davis, that theme was supposed to be Moana. Her mother called the local Dairy Queen and requested a cake with a design of the Disney character. What she got, however, was a cake inspired by cannabis—and somehow incorporating a stoned My Little Pony.

Davis took to Facebook on July 2 to share a photo of the cake writing, "I haven’t had a chance to tell y’all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake. So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana. ... That ice cream cake was still good though!"

The post quickly went viral wracking up 11K reactions and 12K shares.

Davis told local news affiliate WMAZ that her mom was amused by the mistake. "I think they thought that she said 'marijuana' because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent. So, 'Moana,' marijuana?" Davis said. "I guess when they said that I love cartoons, they were just like, 'Let's throw a little pony on there.' It had red eyes. It was smoking a joint with a tramp stamp of a pot leaf on it's bottom."

The 25-year-old believes the misstep was an honest mistake, explaining that her family has been ordering cakes from this DQ for 10 years. In fact, they offered Davis a new cake, but she thought the one she received was hilarious.

She says that next year, she'll probably avoid a theme altogether. "It won't be 'Moana' or marijuana," Davis noted. "I just won't get a design at all. I'll just get a regular ice cream cake if I have to."

Good for this family for making the most out of an eyebrow-raising mishap. It seems they understand that when life hands you a marijuana cake instead of a Moana cake, all you really can do is just laugh and dig in.