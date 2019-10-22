Mom's Viral Post About 'Ghost Baby' Found on Her Monitor Has a Perfectly Logical Explanation

A mom from Illinois is having a viral moment after sharing a spooky experience that sounds like something out of Ghostbusters II. Maritza Elizabeth posted what, at first glimpse, looks like a normal photo of a baby monitor image. In the shot, her little one is asleep in his crib. But if you look closer, you'll see that he appears to be sleeping with a ghostly baby, lying on its back with its mouth agape. Creepy doesn't begin to cover it.

Maritza wrote, "So, last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping."

In the morning, the unnerved mom went to "investigate a bit further." She discovered the perfectly logical explanation for the "baby ghost": "It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets. I could kill him." In other words, the baby ghost was actually just a photo of a cute L.O. that appears on the mattress label.

The post has wracked up over 300K shares and 72K comments since the now-amused mom shared it.

It's heartening to know that the freaky, Halloween-spirited story ended with lots of laughter. And no doubt it also served as a reminder to use a mattress protector, which is clearly more multipurpose than many parents realized.