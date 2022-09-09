Mom Documents Her Kids Discovering Landline Phones for the First Time in Hilarious TikTok

For those of you who grew up with landlines, get ready to feel really old after watching this video.

By Tanay Howard
Published on September 9, 2022
Red Rotary Phone
Photo: Getty

Is it just me, or do these children have a way of reminding us that we're old just by being themselves? Whether they're dressing up for "Throwback 90s Day" at school or cracking jokes about how old TVs used to look, kids have an unintentionally cruel way of reminding us that we are living in very different times. And while most things from our childhood come full circle (hello early 2000s fashion) nothing makes a parent giggle quite like their child discovering something from "back in the day."

That's probably why mom Leah's video on TikTok went viral when she recorded her daughters using a landline phone for the first time. The two girls were completely shook by the very premise that you could call someone on the landline. The older girl picks up the phone and is immediately surprised, "It's actually working!"

"Yeah it's…it's a phone," mom replies behind the camera.

The older of the two excitedly dialed the adult's number while urging her to "answer answer!" The video then jumps to a new clip of the kids calling another phone and the younger of the two covering her mouth, surprised when the call again goes through. "I KNOW I'M NOT the only one watching this and realizing we old for real now," someone commented, summing up what we all indeed felt watching this video.

I'm not sure if they were more excited that the phone actually made calls and you could hear the person on the other end, or that you didn't have to push any additional buttons aside from the phone number to actually dial or hang up. Oh and hanging up! They were absolutely tickled that all you had to do to hang up was simply put the phone down. "They were so excited. She wants a phone just to be able to hang up lol," the creator replied to one of the comments.

The video is now sitting at over 1.3 million views and the comments are from many of us—old and washed up—and in awe that we've reached the point where children have no idea what a landline is or how to use it.

"They will never know the satisfaction of slamming a phone down to hang up on someone you don't like," one user commented.

"Their genuine excitement definitely reminds me of playing with my grandma's rotary phone as a kid. Now I know why my mom was over me," another person quipped.

Despite how old the video makes me feel (and I'm very early 30s), it was still cute to see the pure joy on the girls' faces. Some of the commenters were even surprised that the family was in someone's actual house and not a museum. I grew up with my great grandmother and my sons are probably two of the few children in their generation who know what a box TV looks like. That still doesn't stop them from referring to all of the 1900s as the old days.

If you want to spend a week sobbing, find the closest elementary school child and tell them you couldn't use the Internet and make house calls at the same time. I bet the response will blow both of your minds.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
sullivan family tiktok
Hilarious TikTok Shows What Happens When Mom Is Startled Awake by Her Teen Son
Parent introducing new baby to grandparent
TikToker Offers Rules for Visiting Newborns and People Are Loving It
hot pink balloons.jpg
Would You Plan a 'Period Party' for Your Daughter?
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Lizzo
Lizzo Just Gave Us the Blueprint for Teaching Our Kids How To Be Accountable
Young man with his mother in law setting table for family dinner outdoors in garden.
Reddit Thread Uncovers the Awkward Reality of Not Knowing What To Call Your Mother-in-Law
Retiring teacher hugs graduates
Watch Graduating Seniors Surprise Their Former Kindergarten Teacher—Grab the Tissues
Content creator Britni Church with family
TikTok Can't Get Enough of This Mom With 12 Kids
Leah Campbell
My Harrowing TSA Experience Reminded Me What it Means to Have a Child Who Doesn't Look Like Me
grandmas issa alma's way
'Alma's Way' Creator, Sonia Manzano, Says Grandparents Are Our Culture Keepers
3 preteen girls with smartphones
How to Tell If Your Kid Is Ready for a Smartphone
Teen son walks with mom
How To Have Sex-Positive Talks With Your Teen Without Being Cringey
Image of several screen shots of doctor holding models of different sized uteruses
TikTok Doctor Shows Why We Need To Stop Expecting People to 'Bounce Back' After Having a Baby
Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin
Girl With Uncombable Hair Syndrome Rocks Her Rare Condition With Style
Young Latino woman shrugging with her hands to her sides, red background
TikTokers Share Their 'Below Board' Parenting Hacks—We're Taking Notes
Mother and daughter watching television on sofa
Watching Throwback TV Together Helps Me Connect With My Tween
Woman looking down deep hole in large pink smart phone
TikTok 'Blackout Challenge' Is Good Reminder to Talk to Your Kids About Social Media Dangers