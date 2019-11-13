Mom Cut Off Her Kids' Screen Time and Snapped an Adorable Family Bookworm Photo

Screens, ugh, am I right? Despite the mounting evidence of the negative effects and recommendations to limit screen time for kids, it’s just plain hard to get away from them. They’re everywhere, and we’re not gonna lie, they’re pretty useful sometimes. But is it worth it?

One mom says absolutely not. Mom and writer Molly DeFrank recently shared the sweetest picture on her blog of her little bookworms lined up in bed, noses all buried in books. How in the world did she manage such a feat you ask? Well, she cut the cord. She and her husband put a stop to all their kids’ screentime. “Months ago, we removed screen time from our kids. Why? Because my precious babies were acting like Demogorgons. And Mama don't play.”

The kids' screen time had been pretty closely monitored up until that point. They were allowed an hour a day, but still, explained DeFrank in a Facebook post, “The screens apparently muted their creativity, caused grumpiness, fighting and whining. I was not into it. So we pulled the plug, literally. They protested for a hot minute and then we all moved on. I could not believe how easy it was. Seriously, it was like I had my kids back.”

After a bit of grumbling, the kids got into the swing of things and noticed that their parents enjoyed reading in bed in the mornings. “A few Saturdays into our screen detox, my kids woke up one by one and saw my husband and I reading in bed,” explains DeFrank in her now-viral Facebook post. “They grabbed their own books and joined us."

And the results have been pretty much incredible. In her blog post, DeFrank says, “My daughter reads books faster than I can buy them, my son has taught family art classes (his idea), and apparently the “go play outside” our moms successfully used on us, STILL WORKS!”

DeFrank says the response to her post has been mostly positive. " It seems like the message is resonating with parents. I think a lot of moms and dads find themselves in the same boat." But she's gotten a few negative responses as well. "A few people have pushed back. Their main point is that kids need to keep up with technology. While I agree that kids can benefit from technology, I think that mindless consumption of video games is not the same thing as education. I think if we are honest, kids are wasting time more than they are learning."

Of the benefits, she says, “My kids play together better, are more creative, more obedient, happier and sleep better. To be sure, they are still human beings and can fight with each other like any siblings. But the change in their attitudes overall was instant, noticeable and for the better.”

Hats off to you and your bookworms, mama!