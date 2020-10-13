Family Raises $48K for McDonald's Worker Who Paid For Their Meal

An Ohio mom juggling three kids in tears got through the drive-thru only to realize she had left her purse at home. That's when an employee stepped up.

Just about any parent can relate to Brittany Reed's recent struggle. Late last month, after football practice, the mom of three found herself "stressed and annoyed," in tears... and without her purse at a McDonald's drive-thru window. That's when an employee named Wyatt saved the day, pulling out his wallet and swiping his card to pay for the order. Reed's heartwarming story is now going viral.

On September 22, Reed shared on Facebook that following the practice, her 4-year-old had been so tired that he started crying. Then, her 7-year-old started crying, because they didn't like her plans for dinner. "I threw up my hands and said FORGET it—McDonald's tonight!" she wrote.

Reed shared that by the time they got to the window to pay, she realized she had left her purse at home. "Welp, now I wanted to cry," recalled the mom of three. "I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say, 'Hun, I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight.'"

That's when "without hesitation," the young man took his wallet out and swiped his card before Reed could even say no. "I was like, 'Wait, no, hun, it's OK, I will come back through,' then, he replies, 'No, it’s totally fine, my pleasure,'" shared the mom.

The grateful mama snapped a photo of the employee and got his name so that she could pay him back. "He tried hard to talk me out of it," noted Reed, who was then determined to let his parents know how "kind and compassionate" their son had been.

"He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans," she wrote on Facebook. "Well, Wyatt sir, you are an amazing human! Do not let this world change your kind heart, young man, for its people like YOU that will change this world for the better!"

In the end, Reed not only gave Wyatt (who prefers to go by his first name for his privacy) more than he had paid for her family's dinner because she "wanted him to know that when you put good out in the world it comes back to you ten-fold," but she also set up a GoFundMe to help the teen buy a car. To date, the GoFundMe has raised over $48K.