Mom Accidentally Wears a Car Seat Cover as a Skirt & Hey, It's Actually Pretty Cute

February 19, 2019

Being stressed, overwhelmed, and busy—especially when you have L.O.s—it's not uncommon to go through half your day only to find you're wearing a shirt backwards or a stained dress. But when it happens, you should absolutely know you're not alone. And yeah, you totally can laugh at yourself! Lori Farrell, a mom-to-be and blogger, did just that when she took to Facebook to share her recent, funny—but also possibly brilliant!—wardrobe malfunction.

“If you feel like a failure today, just know that I wore a car seat cover a friend gave me because I thought it was a skirt,” she wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of herself in the skirt...err, car seat cover.

Since sharing the post on February 15, Farrell's wracked up 64K shares and 36K comments, most of which are women tagging other women laughing at how relatable this is.

The car seat cover Farrell mistakenly wore as a skirt is the Itzy Ritzy Mom Boss 4-in-1 Multi-Use Nursing Cover Car Seat Cover in Black & White Stripe, which retails for $29.99 on ItzyRitzy.com. According to the company, it's "a stretch cotton wonder that can be worn as a breathable nursing cover or fashion infinity scarf, or used as an infant car seat cover or a shopping cart cover." And as it turns out, this product has even more uses than the manufacturer initially realized! Since Farrell proved it can also be used as a skirt, they'd be wise to change the name to 5-in-1.

She may have felt like a "failure" for using a piece of fabric meant for a car seat—and a scarf!—as a part of her #OOTD, but it's hard to see exactly how she failed. If it looks like a cute skirt, fits like a cute skirt, and feels like a comfortable skirt, you wear it, official product label be damned! Case closed.