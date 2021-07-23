On the Armchair Expert podcast, the two spilled they only bathe their kids "when you can see the dirt"—that's something parents everywhere can relate to.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say Baths Aren't an Everyday Thing for Their Kids And Who Can Blame Them?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently shared a dirty little secret: They don't bathe their kids regularly. In fact, they wait until they can see "the dirt on them." The couple, who met on the set of That 70's Show and got married in 2015, recently spilled the tea on their lack of bath time routine with daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, on a new episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

It all started when Kunis and Kutcher were discussing general hygiene habits like showering. That's when Kunis revealed to Shepard and his co-host, Monica Padman, the practice of not bathing her kids too often started when they were newborns.

"I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns. Ever," Kunis said.

And the two have gone with the flow ever since.

"Here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher added. "Otherwise, there's no point."

Shepard, who has two daughters with actress Kristen Bell, doesn't have the same bath time strategy, but he wasn't there to judge Kunis and Kutcher. In fact, he understands why they're just not that focused on regular baths, saying that too much soap and water can affect the body's natural oils. But, as some parents can probably attest to, baths became an important step toward getting his kids to sleep.

"We only [gave our kids a bath] because it was part of the nighttime routine," Shepard said. "We could care less about their cleanliness."

It turns out, Shepard has a point—Kunis and Kutcher are onto something. Experts share that bathing your newborn daily can dry out the skin and exacerbate eczema, and the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests bathing your infant three times per week until their first birthday. Experts also say it's still important to get them nice and clean during diaper changes, whether they're scheduled to take a bath that day or not.