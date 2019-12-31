Michelle Williams Is Engaged and Expecting Baby Number 2

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

A baby on the way is always exciting but when there's also new engagement, well it's time to celebrate! Michelle Williams, the 39-year-old star of Fosse/Verdon and Venom, is sure to have an exciting 2020—welcoming a new baby and newly engaged to Broadway director Thomas Kail, 42.

The pair was spotted holding hands while strolling through London where Williams is currently filming Venom 2, reports People. Williams was also spied shopping for baby clothes at a Kensington boutique.

Williams won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Gwen Verdonin in Fosse/Verdon, which was directed by Kail. Kail is also close friends with Lin Manuel-Miranda and directed not only Hamilton but also In The Heights, which has been adapted to film and will be released next year.

Williams has one daughter, Matilda, 14, who she shared with late actor Heath Ledger who died in 2008. The pair began dating while filming Brokeback Mountain but never married. Williams was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Ledger's character's wife.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, the My Week With Marilyn star said she never gave up on love after Ledger's untimely death. In July 2018, it was reported that Williams married indie musician Phil Elverum, but the couple split in early 2019.

Congratulations to the happy couple and soon-to-be-parents. Way to start 2020 off with a bang!