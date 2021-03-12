The former first lady is joining forces with the Girl Scouts and Penguin Random House to launch Becoming Me, a new program that will help girls grow and reach their full potential.

Michelle Obama Is Teaming up With the Girl Scouts on a New Program to Inspire Girls to Be Their Best Selves

Launching in early May, Girl Scouts of the USA is teaming up with former first lady Michelle Obama and Penguin Random House to a start a new inspirational program for troops: Becoming Me.

Inspired by themes from the young reader adaptation of Obama's best-selling memoir Becoming, the new Girl Scouts program will hone in on helping girls to be authentic, prioritize mental health and wellness, and embark on their individual journeys to become their best selves. The newly released young reader edition of Becoming is geared toward children ages 10 and older, so its themes will perfectly translate to the Girl Scouts programming, which aims to prep girls in leadership and success from kindergarten through high school.

"Mrs. Obama is a cultural leader and a champion for girls and women," says GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty. "Her journey described in Becoming closely aligns with our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character. It is a story of sharing joys and triumphs, as well as the bumps and bruises along the way. Our Becoming Me program will challenge participants to look inside themselves to define who they are and who they want to become, just as Mrs. Obama does in Becoming."

RELATED: Meet the Girl Scout Troop for Homeless Kids

The six- to eight-week curated Becoming Me program is free for all Girl Scouts enrolled for the 2021-2022 season and includes a once-in-a-lifetime virtual event with Obama, badges along the way, digital downloads, and a reflective journal activity that asks,"Who are you, and who do you want to become?"

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA