Miami School Tells Staff Not to Get COVID Vaccine, Going Against Health Experts' Advice

On its website, the Centner Academy published a note from CEO and co-founder Leila Centner telling employees to wait until the school year ends to get the vaccine and those who do get it will not be able to return until "clinical trials are complete." Those who want to get the vaccine before the school year ends must notify the school adding it "cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known." Employees who received the vaccine before April 21 must report it and keep a distance from students.