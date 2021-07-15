Meghan Markle Reveals Netflix Animated Series 'Pearl' About a 12-Year-Old Heroine On a 'Journey of Self-Discovery'

The Duchess of Sussex has partnered with the streaming platform to create an empowering family series about a young girl. Here's what we know.

Just weeks after welcoming her second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle has a new project to celebrate. Archewell Productions, founded by the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, has announced that they're developing a new animated series for Netflix under the working title Pearl.

In a press release, Netflix explained that the family series "centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history."

Markle will serve as executive producer alongside David Furnish (Rocketman, Gnomeo & Juliet), Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes, Tangled), and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark, What Happened, Miss Simone?), and Dan Cogan (Icarus, The Apollo). And the showrunner is Amanda Rynda, who also worked on DC Super Hero Girls and The Loud House.

In the release, the Duchess of Sussex said that "like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges."

The mom of two continued, "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Megan Casey, Netflix's director of original animation, added that Pearl is "an exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history," explaining that it's about "a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way."

Pearl will be the first animated series from Archewell, which also partnered with Netflix to create Heart of Invictus, a multi-episode docuseries that features Invictus Games competitors—members of the military community from around the globe who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses—on their road to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which will now happen in 2022 due to the pandemic.