On Friday, June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Here's what we know so far.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby is here! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement today, in which a spokesperson confirmed that the baby girl was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz. They also announced the heartfelt baby name Meghan and Harry chose.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the statement read. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The spokesperson confirmed that "both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," adding, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Lili Diana (cue all the tears) joins 2-year-old big brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In their own "message of thanks" added below the official statement, the Duke and Duchess personally note, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

They ask that anyone curious about sending gifts support or learn more about organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

Back in February, the Sussexes announced that Meghan was pregnant with a beautiful remote photo shoot, and in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry revealed that the couple was expecting a daughter, and Meghan shared that the baby would arrive in the "summertime."

Prince Harry also told Oprah that once their daughter arrived, their family would be complete. "To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?" he said. "Now we've got our family, the four of us and our two dogs."