Meghan Markle Might Be Pregnant Again, According to the Internet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, a little less than one year after tying the knot. It may only slightly more than six months later, but the internet is already ablaze with speculative chatter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have another little one on the way.

Here, several clues that are leading royal watchers to claim Meghan Markle's second pregnancy is already in full swing.

The Duke of Sussex recently seemed fascinated with the idea of having two kids.

The pair attended a Remembrance event in Windsor last week, and Prince Harry asked a military wife and mom of two named Susie Stringellow what it's like to have two L.O.s.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children,” Stringfellow told Forces Network. "We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

Prince Harry has expressed his desire to be a dad of two.

The Duke of Sussex met with Jane Goodall in late July and the pair discussed the world's dwindling resources. Harry noted, "What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying." And while on the subject, Gooddall asked him how many children he and Markle plan to have. The answer: "Two kids maximum." So, it's quite possible that they'll welcome baby #2 at some point, whether that's sooner or later.

Meghan was photographed in a pose that gossip hounds are convinced is one reserved for expectant moms.

Last week, the Daily Express noted that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an event this past weekend at Westminster Abbey, Meghan was photographed "often resting her hands on her stomach,” which is something she had done during her first pregnancy, so, obviously, the Duchess is pregnant again.

Twitter has exploded with glee over the photo.

Gary Janetti says so.

The writer and former executive producer of Will & Grace runs an Instagram account that features satirical commentary on the royal family from the perspective of Prince George. Last week, Janetti posted a shot of Markle with her hand up by her stomach, alluding to—or perhaps even setting off—pregnancy rumors.

He followed it up with another a few days later, using a second photo of Markle in the same pose.

All of this said, there are about a thousand reasons Markle could have been holding her hand this way that have nothing to do with baby #2. Only time—and an official statement—will tell what's in store for the Sussexes.