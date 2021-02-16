Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Gorgeous Baby Announcement Photo Was Shot Remotely—in True 2021 Style

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that they're expecting their second child with a breathtaking black and white photo taken via iPad.

One of the silver linings of living through a pandemic is learning just how many activities can be done remotely—even, perhaps, halfway around the globe. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just proven that this applies to pregnancy announcement photo shoots. On Sunday, the couple released a statement confirming that they're expecting their second child and shared a stunning image that was shot remotely on an iPad, according to Mashable.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images.

While the proud parents were posing in their new hometown Santa Barbara, California as their longtime friend Misan Harriman took the photo from London. The black and white image features the couple looking loving and joyful while relaxing in front of sprawling trees. The Duchess is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon, which was designed for her while she was pregnant with the couple's first child Archie, who was born in May 2019.

The timing of the shot was also meaningful: Princess Diana's second pregnancy announcement broke on Valentine's Day 1984, and, on September 15 of that year, Harry was born.

Harriman told British Vogue, "With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life, and moving forward, they don't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates."

Harriman added that it was easy to capture the couple's "truth" through a remote photo shoot, noting, "When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book."

Upon sharing the breathtaking shot on Instagram, the U.K.-based photographer—who met Markle at a charity event and later introduced her to the mutual friend who set her up with Prince Harry—included heartfelt words for the Duke and Duchess. "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow," wrote Harriman. "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The photographer told British Vogue that it meant a great deal to him to help them share their heartwarming news following Markle's July 2020 pregnancy loss, which she opened up about in a New York Times essay on November 25. "To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship," Harriman said. "...I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."