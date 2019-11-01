McDonald's Is Bringing Back Nostalgic Happy Meal Toys and Here's How to Get Your Hands on One

Image zoom Courtesy McDonald's

McDonald's Happy Meals are turning 40 and as a birthday present for all of us, they're re-releasing some fan-favorite Happy Meal toys in special Surprise Meals starting November 7.

The fast-food giant is releasing 15 toys in the Happy Meals around the world, although U.S. eaters will have the chance to get an extra two Disney toys. We're loving the selection, which hits all the best 90s nostalgia notes—and yes, there's a Beanie Baby among the mix! The kiddos might not be the only ones craving a chicken nugget meal with one of these in the iconic red Happy Meal box.

The full list of toys includes:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

(McDonald’s): 1989 Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

(McDonald’s): 1990 Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

(McDonald’s): 1991 McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

(Mattel): 1993 Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

(McDonald’s): 1995 Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

(Hasbro): 1995 Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

(Warner Brothers): 1996 Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

(Ty Beanie Baby): 1997 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

(Disney): 1997 Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

(Bandai): 1998 My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

(Hasbro): 1998 Furby (Hasbro): 1999

(Hasbro): 1999 Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

(Disney): 2002 Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

Hitting up that drive-thru? Better hurry. The toys will only be available until Nov. 11, or until supplies run out. P.S. Please save us some french fries and a Beanie Baby!