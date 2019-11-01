McDonald's Is Bringing Back Nostalgic Happy Meal Toys and Here's How to Get Your Hands on One
It's the 40th anniversary of McDonald's Happy Meals and to celebrate, the fast-food chain is bringing back 17 fan-favorite kids' meal toys from the past 40 years.
McDonald's Happy Meals are turning 40 and as a birthday present for all of us, they're re-releasing some fan-favorite Happy Meal toys in special Surprise Meals starting November 7.
The fast-food giant is releasing 15 toys in the Happy Meals around the world, although U.S. eaters will have the chance to get an extra two Disney toys. We're loving the selection, which hits all the best 90s nostalgia notes—and yes, there's a Beanie Baby among the mix! The kiddos might not be the only ones craving a chicken nugget meal with one of these in the iconic red Happy Meal box.
The full list of toys includes:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
Hitting up that drive-thru? Better hurry. The toys will only be available until Nov. 11, or until supplies run out. P.S. Please save us some french fries and a Beanie Baby!
