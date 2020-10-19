Fisher-Price Just Launched a Virtual Toy Museum for the Ultimate Nostalgia Kick

Sharing your favorite childhood toys with your kids just got a little more magical.

From 1962's Chatter Telephone to 1990's Post Office to today's Little People Caring for Animals Farm, Fisher-Price has been behind some of kids' most beloved toys over the past 90 years. Now, to celebrate nine decades of infusing playtime with joy and learning, Mattel, which acquired the brand in 1993, is launching a virtual museum.

Called a "first-of-its-kind virtual experience," hosted on Instagram, the museum will allow parents and grandparents to relieve their childhoods and introduce their favorite toys to the next generation through a curated exhibition. There will be 90 different exhibits, each encompassing a decade's worth of vintage toys.

According to a Mattel press release, artist, set designer, and photographer Leila Fakouri aimed to keep the toys "the star of each environment while incorporating dimension and texture to create an authentic museum feel."

The museum also includes a digital gift shop where you can snag apparel, accessories, housewares and more, all sporting vintage imagery from Fisher-Price classic toys. A few examples: a Doctor Doodle T-shirt, Space Blazer socks, shoelaces featuring the brand’s classic roller skates, and a lunchbox with imagery of vintage Little People figures.

Chuck Scothon, SVP and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, explained in a press release, "The Fisher-Price Toy Museum was inspired by the idea that, whether you were born in the 1950s, 1980s or 2000s, everyone has a memory of their favorite childhood toy, and many of those are from Fisher-Price. The intent of this museum is to take visitors back to their unique childhood experiences, and give them the opportunity to relive their youth, even if just for a few moments."