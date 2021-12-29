Mark Your Calendars—Here's What's Coming to Disney+ in 2022
From The Book of Boba Fett to Hocus Pocus 2, there'll be even more great films and series streaming for the whole family on Disney+ starting in 2022.
It's no wonder Disney's reached over 118 million subscribers with its Disney+ streaming service since launching in 2019. From classic Disney movies like The Lion King and Toy Story to new favorites like Encanto and The Book of Boba Fett, there's seriously something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Well, we've got some good news: Even more great films and series are coming to Disney+ starting in January. Mark your calendars and stock up on popcorn—here's a list of what's coming to Disney+ throughout 2022.
What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2022
From highly-anticipated sequels to new Marvel flicks, here's what to expect starting at the top of the new year:
January 1
X-Men: First Class
January 5
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 2
January 7
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Like Mike
Like Mike 2
The Sandlot
January 12
Eternals
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 3
January 14
Betty White Goes Wild!
Catch That Kid
January 19
Vets On The Beach (season 1, 2)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 4
January 26
Random Rings (season 1, 2)
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 5
January 28
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
Confirmed Disney+ TV Shows and Movies Coming in 2022
Keep your eye on these Disney+ originals, sequels, and revivals set to be released throughout 2022:
Sneakerella (February)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (February)
Cheaper By the Dozen (March)
Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall (April)
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (spring)
Better Nate Than Ever (spring)
Baymax! (summer)
Ms. Marvel (summer)
Disenchanted (fall)
Hocus Pocus 2 (fall)
Pinocchio (fall)
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special (December)
Star Wars: Andor (TBA)
Aladdin: Live From The West End (TBA)
America the Beautiful (TBA)
Cars on the Road (TBA)
Chang Can Dunk (TBA)
Crater (TBA)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (TBA)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 (TBA)
Hollywood Stargirl (TBA)
Iwájú (TBA)
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (TBA)
Moon Knight (TBA)
Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (TBA)
Peter Pan & Wendy (TBA)
Rise (TBA)
Secret Invasion (TBA)
She-Hulk (TBA)
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (TBA)
Three Men And A Baby (TBA)
Willow (TBA)
Zootopia+ (TBA)
