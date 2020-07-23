Manhattan Ball Activity Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

On July 22, Manhattan Toy Company LLC recalled 22,100 of their “Manhattan Ball” activity toys, which were sold exclusively at Target. The toy poses a choking hazard for young children.

The product has a hard plastic center ball, as well as seven silicone teethers attached to 12 soft plastic tubes. The recall notice, which was published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), states that the tubes can detach from the center ball and release the teethers. Children can choke on the small items.

“Manhattan Toy has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball,” according to the recall notice from the CPSC. “Two of the six reports included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. The firm also reported one incident of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.”

The recalled toys have a lot code of 325700EL or 325700IL, which consumers can find on the center ball. They were sold from July 2019 through June 2020 at Target stores and Target.com. The products retailed for around $10 and were manufactured in China.