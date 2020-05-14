Face masks are becoming the must-have family accessory. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that children over the age of 2 wear a face mask outside when social distancing isn’t possible to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and if the thought of wrangling a face mask over your toddler’s face is leaving you a bit overwhelmed, we get it. But we’ve found that using a face mask specifically designed for kids helps.

Retailers across the country have begun to sell non-medical cloth face masks to help people follow CDC guidelines (and to help preserve medical-grade masks for medical professionals, first responders, and essential workers.) Big companies like Old Navy and Cubcoats have already rolled out kids’ styles, and now one of our favorite mom owned-and-operated companies, Mabel’s Labels, is selling face masks for kids and adults—and the results are rather cute.

The masks are made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking material and feature an adjustable nose piece for a secure and snug fit. They measure 6 inches by 3 inches, are designed for kids ages 3 through 14, and are machine-washable.

Just like its adorable labels, Mabel’s Labels masks come in prints and designs kids will love. Choose from cheery ice cream, out-of-this-world rockets, blue camo print, or magical unicorns. The masks for adults are equally as fun and include prints with cheetah spots, puppies, stripes, and chevron.

The masks are currently marked down to $16.65 (originally $18.50) and are expected to sell out, so be sure to grab yours while you still can.