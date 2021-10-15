Ludacris Releases New Animated Series Inspired By His Daughter That Focuses On 'Self-Empowerment'

Award winning rapper, actor, composer, and philanthropist, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is adding a new title to his resume: animated movie creator.

On October 15, his latest project, Karma's World, debuts on Netflix. It's a coming-of-age musical series, following an ambitious 10-year-old, Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and even a bigger heart.

"It's the story of my oldest daughter [Karma Bridges], who is now 20," Bridges tells Adrienne Farr of :BLACKPRINT, the Black employee affinity group for Meredith Corporation. "She was 6 years old, and she used to come into my home studio and say that she wanted to rap. And I had to sit her down and say, 'If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your life, in your world because daddy talks about what goes on in his life.'"

That conversation inspired the kinds of songs you'll hear in the series. They are centered around "self-confidence, self-empowerment, being a young girl, what they go through and just trying to be positive for the world and realize we're human," Bridges adds.

The episodes also feature scenarios from his daughter's childhood. "She had a situation where she was really insecure about her hair at one point. She definitely had a problem with her name and people teasing her about it. So, there are episodes that all draw from real life," says Bridges. "I think that's the best way to tell some stories."

And his daughters (Bridges is a father of four girls) all seem to agree. They have all given the show their stamp of approval, he says. "They're like my tester group," Bridges says. "And we will continue to do better and better as my girls tell me what they love and what can be better."

One thing he prioritized with Karma's World was the portrayal of positive Black images and not only in Karma's character but throughout the show. "Even the little brother, he's an inventor," Bridges points out. And while he doesn't always get it right, "he just wants to continue improving. And so there's so many subtleties and just underlying messages throughout this whole thing," he adds.

As Bridges continues to navigate the world of animated creation (he recently voiced a part on Doc McStuffins and The Simpsons), he reflects on the balance between his persona as a rapper and his place in the animated world.

"I don't think it messes up the street credit. I know there's a difference between Chris Bridges, the father, and Ludacris, the entertainer," Bridges says. "I think what street cred is, is being true to who you are and I'm not trying to be anything else. People know I have four girls. What better way than to voice a dad for a girl on an animated show? I'm just being true to who I am."