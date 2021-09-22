Life-Changing Products for Parents, According to Redditors

Turns out, the key to a drama-free household is a couple of screwdrivers, a cardboard box, a bento lunch box, and these other must-haves from savvy parents.

Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy items that make your life as a parent just a touch easier. I mean, how did we live before a TikTok mom told us we could quickly cool down our child's lunch with a stroller fan? (Genius, TBH.)

Recently, one Redditor wanted to know what products unexpectedly changed the game for other parents.

"What's the best children's item that just made life easier?" u/PeachxScoe posted in the Parenting subreddit. "Personally, mine are kids' bento boxes. I found two for $3 while thrifting one day. I didn't realize how much easier they made packing lunch. You can even put sauces, and they won't leak out."

After making this discovery, the Redditor wanted to know, "What's an item that made you think, 'How did we run smoothly before we had this?'"

If you're a parent, you know how much people love to spill the tea on their favorite baby and kid products. Not surprisingly, the responses have come flooding in from more than 500 other Redditors in less than a day.

For one parent, it was less about a specific product for their kids, and more about a product that kept all those battery-operated toys running.

"A set of glasses screwdrivers, and a small double-headed screwdriver…The number of kids toys that have tiny little screws to get into the battery compartment…" the person said.

Of course, if you can't listen to songs about purple monkeys in bubblegum trees, learning farms, or Cocomelon anymore, is the ability to fix battery-operated toys really making your life easier? One Redditor playfully pointed that out. "Unless you're sick of the noise for that toy, then "oh no.... we can't change the batteries," the person replied. (Yes, telling your kids little white lies is perfectly OK and sometimes necessary for your sanity.)

Speaking of sanity, one parent suggested investing in something that doesn't make noise, but provides hours of entertainment. "Cardboard box. Enough said," they wrote.

Other parents appreciated products that offered up a little extra free time on their end.

"A white noise machine. It keeps the child calm and asleep," said one person. "Baby carriers. You can actually get some stuff done while watching the baby," wrote another.

RELATED: 6 Best Smart Bassinets to Help Get Your Baby to Sleep

Some of these products cost more than others, and families have different budgets. Sometimes, shopping at second-hand online and brick-and-mortar shops, like the original poster, can help save money. Experts shared a few tips on how to get the most bang for your buck when shopping for kids' products: