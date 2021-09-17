Lego is Releasing a 'Queer Eye' Set with the Show's Fab Five

On October 1, the company is bringing the Netflix show to toy store shelves, debuting a set with figurines of Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness, and more.

Queer Eye fans, both young and old, are about to experience the Netflix reality show in a whole new way. LEGO has revealed that on October 1, it's releasing a set of the Fab 5's Atlanta loft.

The set will include 974 pieces, including a couch and wall art, and there will also be mini-figures of cast members Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness. Oh, and don't forget about Bruley the dog.

On its website, LEGO notes, "As you recreate all the details that make up the interior of the Fab 5's original Atlanta loft, you'll discover lots of features from the show with tributes to each of the Fab 5's special talents. There's a kitchen island for Antoni, a clothing rack for Tan, Jonathan's swivel salon chair and Karamo's couch and scrap book. And this space is Bobby-approved as he helped design this very special LEGO interior."

The buildable model also incorporates some signature Queer Eye makeover fun by including two Kathi Dooley (a special guest) minifigures and a "transformation chamber" to recreate her "before and after" reveals.

Earlier this week, the company shared the exciting news on social media with a trailer for the set, of course set to the tune of "All Things (Keep Getting Better)."

Cast members shared the video as well. "I actually can't believe!" wrote Van Ness.