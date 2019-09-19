Mom Behind This Last-Minute Birthday Invitation Is Every Mom Who's Ever Planned a Kid's Party

Image zoom Photo illustration by Sarina Finkelstein; Getty Images (2); Shutterstock (1)

Blame the mental load that most moms are carrying, or all the pressures that millennial parents feel to be on the ball 24/7. Either way, it's easy for certain to-dos to fall through the cracks—yes, even your child's birthday party. A hilariously honest birthday party invitation, shared on the Mommit subreddit on September 18, is bound to be a relatable reality check for forgetful parents.

A friend of the mom who wrote the invitation, writing under the handle TheLittleMisses, shared the correspondence, which looks as though it was printed on plain white printer paper and designed on Microsoft Word.

The invite reads, "Note From Frantic Mother Botching Up Son's Birthday: Mom fail over here. Booked [redacted name]'s birthday party several weeks ago, and just kind of lost track of time. Fast forward to this weekend, and I realized that I never sent out invites to said party. So, here we are less than a week away, and I am just now inviting your kid to [redacted]'s birthday."

The honest invite continued, "Hopefully even with this terribly short notice, you can make it to [redacted place name], which is a Nerf gun area type place. Should be fun, don't know though, because I haven't actually stepped foot into this facility, nor have I done any real research. Google made it seem promising. They do suggest closed toe shoes. Light snacks and cake provided. Please RSVP by Friday if possible, but if you are late, I can't say I blame you. Same here, parent, same here."

The beleaguered mom signed the invite, "Sincerely, Mom of the Year."

Moms on Reddit applauded the invitation writer's refreshing honesty. "Ok, but her honesty and the way she can make fun of herself really makes me want to be friends with her," wrote Angel_170.

A Redditor named Opaline_illyria strove to reassure the invitation writer, sharing, "We got an invite today for a party Friday afternoon. Last week we got an invite on a Wednesday for a Saturday party. Meanwhile, I send out invites a month before, get five RSVPs total and maybe seven people that show up. There's no rhyme or reason to any of this. It's all good."

Areia had a similar story, writing, "I've had a neighbor show up at my door at 9PM on a Friday night, inviting us to a birthday party at 10 a.m. the next morning. Complete with last-minute printed invite and sheepish look. We've all been that mom."

It's true. Everyone's been that mom, so hey, if it's ever you—no shame.