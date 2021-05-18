Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation Is Donating $250k to Teachers for Mental Health Resources for Students

The singer's nonprofit has partnered with DonorsChoose to support teachers who need more resources for their students' mental health.

During the pandemic, discussions around kids' mental health have escalated. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, there's never been a better time to take action on the issue. And that's what Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation is doing in its latest move to support educators and students.

The star's nonprofit, which she co-founded with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the wellness of young people and aims to improve mental health resources. Since 2017, it has partnered with DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform for U.S. public school teachers. Now, the Born This Way Foundation has announced it will match $250,000 in donations to teacher requests that directly address students' mental health needs.

In a press release, the organization points out the pandemic and country's reckoning with racial inequity—plus many other overlapping crises—"have widened the educational inequity gap in schools and expanded the need to provide more mental health resources."

Germanotta, who's president of the foundation, said in the release, "We need to actively address the mental health impacts of the past year and start by empowering educators who are on the front lines caring for our young people. We want to join teachers in helping to improve student well-being, encourage healthy conversations about mental health that will further reduce the stigma around the topic, and connect students to the resources they need."

Last summer, Born This Way and DonorsChoose partnered to support teachers as they and students were contending with the challenges of heading into the 2020-2021 school year, which was filled with uncertainty. That's when DonorsChoose created a new "Mental Health" category for teachers to select when they publish requests for classroom and virtual needs.

Charles Best, CEO and founder of DonorsChoose, explains, "Just as the creation of a new project category motivated educators last year, this match during Mental Health Awareness Month will continue to inspire teachers to support their students' well-being."