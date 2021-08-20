The reality star and beauty entrepreneur confirmed she's expecting her second baby with rapper Travis Scott, but TikTok totally saw it coming.

Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Pregnancy and Here Are All the Ways TikTok Predicted It

Kylie Jenner just announced that she's expecting baby #2 with Travis Scott, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi. And while this might be breaking news to a lot of people, the fact is that people on TikTok totally saw it coming.

Sure, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur previously made it clear that she'd like to expand her family, telling a fan in 2019, "I can't wait to have more babies" and in January 2020, noting that she sees herself "for sure having four kids." But she emphasized that she didn't have a timeline. Well, plenty of followers called the fact that the time is ... right now. Here, a few of the clues that TikTok users pinpointed prior to Jenner's big announcement.

1. She Was Clearly Abstaining From Alcohol

TikTok user @AnnaHein6787 pointed out that at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Jenner didn't take a tequila shot.

2. Her Friends Didn't Post Photos From Her Birthday Party

A proud Leo, Jenner turned 24 on August 10, and as TikTok user @pearl.lol and others point out, none of her friends posted photos of her or with her at her birthday party. In fact, @sussan_mourad pointed out that Jenner's best friend, Stassi, only shared a shot of herself and another of her hands—and Jenner's hands, which were sporting a rainbow manicure (more on that in a moment).

3. Jenner's Manicure Gave Her Away

Fans noticed that in the photo Jenner shared of herself on her birthday, she was rocking a pink manicure. But in another shot that big sis Kim Kardashian posted, zeroed in on cocktails, Jenner was tagged on a hand with a rainbow manicure. Cue the head explosion emojis from fans who put two and two together to conclude that the image Jenner had posted was a throwback shot sans baby bump.

4. She Hasn't Posted Any Bikini Pics or Full-Length Videos

In addition to all the mani evidence, @sussan_mouran also pointed out that Jenner hasn't been posting her famous bikini pics this summer, and even in a BoxyCharm video, "she was hiding behind that box."

5. Caitlyn Jenner Said She Had a New Grandkid on the Way

Just a day ago, on Thursday, August 19, Caitlyn Jenner shared that she has a grandchild "in the oven" before her daughter confirmed the news. And oh yes, TikTok took note.