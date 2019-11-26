Kristoff in 'Frozen 2' Is Getting Love for Being the Perfect Role Model for Non-Toxic Masculinity in a Disney Movie

Image zoom FROZEN II (2019), directed by CHRIS BUCK and JENNIFER LEE. Walt Disney Pictures

For decades, the "princes," or male leads, in Disney films have been focused on rescuing princesses. Snow White and Princess Aurora required their respective princes' kisses to wake up from spellbound slumbers, Jasmine needed Aladdin to spring her from the grasp of that creeper Jafar, Meg had to have Hercules save her from Hades, Prince Eric had to take down Ursula, the list goes on and on. Thankfully, with Frozen 2—which hit theaters on November 22—Disney has finally entered the new millennium, featuring a love interest who stands by the strong female lead instead of feeling compelled to step in for her. Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) is pretty much the Disney "prince" we've always dreamed of.

Here's why Frozen fans are rightfully obsessed with his portrayal in the film. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

3 Ways Kristoff Is Revolutionary in Frozen 2

1. He sings about his feelings.

Kristoff is featured on his own for the power ballad "Lost in the Woods," which is amusingly shot like a cheesy '80s music video. But that's far from the only reason to love the moment. The track is also a rare portrayal of a man expressing deep, romantic feelings. Heartfelt lyrics like "Who am I, if I'm not your guy?/Where am I, if we're not together forever?" show kids it's totally normal for a man to not only feel, but express that he feels deeply attached to the person he loves.

Groff told EW of the song, "Oftentimes in entertainment, we’re seeing a man go off on an adventure and a girl left back at home singing about her feelings. And then this, as Frozen often does, they inverted it, and Anna goes off on an epic adventure, and Kristoff is left to sing about his feelings and his love for her."

2. He is there to support her vs. save her.

When the couple reunites toward the end of the film, Kristoff's purpose entirely isn't to rescue Anna. Yes, he scoops her up before she gets stomped on by an Earth Giant, but the next thing he does is turn to her and say, "I'm here for you, what do you need?" That one line reflects the kind of egalitarian partnership we've never seen before in a Disney film.

3. He says his love isn't "fragile."

In another illustrated example of a supportive male partner who is in touch with and able to communicate his emotions, Kristoff responds to Anna's apology that "things are so crazy" with "It's okay, my love is not fragile." Cue the "OMG"s and "aww"s.

What the Cast Has Said About Anna's Man

Jonathan Groff told EW that he sees his character's portrayal in the Frozen sequel as "an enduring, supportive partner," and that's "a beautiful thing to have in an animated movie, both as an example for women of what they deserve and for men to take a page from Kristoff’s book."

Kristen Bell, who lends her voice to Anna, chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this month, noting, "The thing I'm proudest of is the way they represented Kristoff. ... Little boys don't often see representation of other boys having really big loving feelings." She also said that when she heard the line "I'm here for you, what do you need?" she stood up out of her seat, wondering, "Does anyone know how profound that line is?"

What the Internet Is Saying About Frozen 2's Progressive, Feminist Themes

These tweets sum up just how much people are adoring Kristoff this time around.

Some Twitter users love what this will do for little boys.

Some feel like this is going to have a major cultural impact.

Or at least cure their depression.

And some simply outright adore everything about Kristoff this time around.

No doubt the Frozen 2 writers who made Kristoff the male love interest we've been waiting 82 years for should take a well-deserved bow.