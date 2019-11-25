Kristen Bell Says She's Totally Cool With Dax Shepard Teaching Their Daughter to Ride a Motorcycle

Kristen Bell has earned her rep as one of the most-loved celeb moms by being outspoken on just about every subject under the sun from marriage to mental health and disciplining her kids, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, with husband Dax Shepard. Now she's getting real about the way Shepard is passing on his love of motorcycles to their daughter—and why she's actually completely OK with that.

Appearing alongside Kevin Nealon in the newest episode of his YouTube series Hiking with Kevin, Bell admits that she wouldn't have necessarily chosen for her husband to be so smitten with the dangerous pastime. But she believes that if you go into a relationship wanting to change someone, you're going to lose and you shouldn't even bother. "I don't let my fear overcome me, and my fears are that he would get into an accident, but I try to assess it with logic and practical facts," she tells Nealon. "The facts are that he's been riding since he was 3 years old."

And when their eldest Lincoln was 3½, Shepard got her a mini motorcycle, and he started teaching her how to ride.

Bell recalled, "[Dax] said to me, ‘I want you to know why I’m doing this. Because when she is 16, and she’s got a boyfriend who rides a motorcycle, there is not a girl who rides well in the world that would get on the back of a boyfriend’s motorcycle. If she rides, she’s gonna want to either ride her own or he’s gonna be on the back. And I want to know that she has the training from me and the wherewithal to do it. That way we know she’s in charge and not at the whim of some 16-year-old who just got his license.'"

Clearly, their ability to find common ground on this proves they're killing it at the communication and parenting game. While not every couple grapples with the question of early motorcycle education for their kids, the way that Bell and Shepard continue to manage one another's occasionally conflicting perspectives and interests is universally applicable—and absolutely aspirational.