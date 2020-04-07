Kristen Bell & Dax Shephard Want to Pay You to Be a Camp Counselor From Home

Image zoom Camp Hello Bello

In an effort to support parents who are juggling work, child care, and some semblance of sanity right now, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have jumped to action, using their platform to launch a virtual camp for kids. "Camp Hello Bello" is a series of classes offered every week in April. The goal: to infuse kids' days with a dose of creativity—and to lend a hand to time-strapped parents.

Acknowledging the harsh reality of this current moment, the company notes, "We created Hello Bello because parenting is hard. And near impossible to do alone. Now we're creating Camp Hello Bello ... because parenting while being home all day is even harder. And we want to do it together (virtually, of course)."

The camp launched on April 1 with Kristen's Storytime on Instagram Live. Participants can also look forward to sing-a-longs, exercise and cooking classes, dance parties, arts and crafts, and magic. Basically, all of the engaging activities that kids might enjoy at a summer camp by a lake will be covered by Camp Hello Bello.

The class schedule will be rolled out on a weekly basis and feature special guests, like Kristen, Dax, and their friends, as well as members of the Hello Bello community. Additionally, the company is calling on people who have a fitting skill or activity to teach to apply to be a paid camp counselor.

"We know that right now especially, any little bit helps and we want to put our creators to work while supporting the community," the camp site reads.

Hello Bello has also parlayed that generous spirit into partnerships with Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation and the March of Dimes, shipping over 130,000 diapers, wipes, and other essentials diapers to meet the immediate needs of families.

From addressing childhood malnutrition to supporting the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, Kristen and Dax are known for bringing their A-game to crucial causes. So, it comes as no surprise that parents and kids everywhere will be able to lean on the celeb parents' company during this trying time.

Check out the schedule at camphellobello.com for classes taught by Kristen & Dax, some of their friends, and more creative counselors from the entire Hello Bello community.