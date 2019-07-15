Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Add Kiddie Gummy Vitamins to Their Hello Bello Line

Image zoom Courtesy Hello Bello

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s baby product brand Hello Bello is launching a new line of gummy vitamins for all families who want to add a boost to their kids’ diets. There are nine varieties of the gummies, including immunity boosters and sleep supporters. They also have prenatal vitamins for moms-to-be.

If you’re looking at the ingredient labels, you’ll see mostly organic products and no artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup. The majority of the gummies are also vegan.

The entrepreneurial and acting couple say they were inspired to create the vitamin line from experiences in their own home as parents to two young daughters.

“The hardest part of our day is convincing our kids to eat something even remotely healthy. Our first thought was, 'Vitamin and mineral enriched macaroni and cheese!'” Shepard told Parents.com. “But ultimately, that felt too labor intensive while trying to run out the door and make it to school on time.”

Bell shared some picky eating insight from the family’s dining table, “I have one kid who will eat any and all vegetables, and the other who loathes them. So, I try to hide veggies in the meals I create, like putting carrots and peppers in the pasta sauce and pureeing it so they can’t tell!”

Shepard said bribing and bartering works well for the fam. “If you want the delicious meal you asked for, you have to eat 5 pieces of broccoli. I don't know if a psychologist would advise this, it's the only way we can get them to eat vegetables.”

After years of sneaking and swapping, Bell and Shepard came up with the idea for Hello Bello vitamins. “So gummies!” Shepard explained. “They're delicious, require no bribing, and fit into a little one's hand while being loaded into a car.”

There’s a kiddie multivitamin with Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin D. You won’t see any wild colors or flavors in the bottle since the gummies don’t use artificial colors or flavors. And they’re certified organic and don’t use any genetically modified foods (however, the vitamins, like all supplements you buy over-the-counter, aren’t evaluated for effectiveness by the United States Food and Drug Association).

“We wanted Hello Bello to be there for all parenting needs, including keeping older kids and parents healthy and happy,” Bell said. “The trick to getting kids to eat them is to make them delicious, and trust me, these are!”

The vitamins cost about $10 for a bottle of 75 gummies and are now available at Walmart and HelloBello.com.