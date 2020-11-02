KinderCare Is Offering Families a Free Day of Child Care Because Parents Need It in 2020

Parents of kids aged 6 weeks to 12 years can cash in on a much-needed free day of child care from now until the end of the year.

Now this is the kind of good news parents need more of: KinderCare, America's largest provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, is offering up one day of free care for voters this election season.

“Now more than ever, families need support,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare. “Whether that means having time to go to their polling place to vote in the upcoming election, shopping for the holidays, or simply taking a day for themselves, the gift of care for their children means more now than ever. Because our programs have industry-leading health and safety practices, families can rest assured their children are being cared for in the safest place possible.”

The best part? Parents can take KinderCare up on the offer for their kids—ages 6 weeks to 12 years old—at any of its 1,500 centers nationwide now through the end of the year. That's right, parents can sign up for a free day at the KinderCare near them and take advantage of a little assistance now through December 31, 2020—aka well after Election Day is over.

Parents on the fence about having someone else watch their kids can rest assured knowing their little ones are in good hands at KinderCare, which has operated with enhanced health and safety procedures due to the pandemic like most child care centers across the country. And a recent study by Yale University of more than 57,000 child care providers also confirms more reassuring news: Daycare centers using proper public health and safety measures are not associated with an increased risk of coronavirus transmission. In fact, the study found that there was no increased risk of spreading the coronavirus from children to adults when comprehensive precautions—like modified drop-off and pickup, daily temperature screenings, and frequent hand-washing and sanitizing—were practiced.