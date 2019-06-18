Kim Kardashian West Shared a Photo of Sons Saint and Psalm, and It's Absolutely Adorable

Image zoom Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

June 19, 2019

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West really hit the nail on the head when they named their oldest son Saint. Kardashian West posted a photo of her two sons, Saint and Psalm, and is this a religious painting from the Renaissance, or is it just us?

“My boys,” Kardashian captioned her June 17th post, adding two heart emojis. In the photo, 3-year-old Saint cradles his baby brother’s face in his hands and looks lovingly into little Psalm’s eyes. It may just be the most precious thing we’ve ever seen.

Psalm West, the newest addition to the Kardashian-West family, was born via surrogate on May 10th. West chose the name for their youngest son to reportedly represent the family’s spirituality. He is the newest recruit to the ever-growing family, joining older brother, Saint, and older sisters, North and Chicago.

And so far, it looks like Psalm and Saint and really hitting it off.

Kardashian West has only shared one other photo of Psalm since his May 10 birth. On June 10, Kardashian uploaded a photo of Psalm looking just like his sister Chicago when she was a newborn.

The photo was captioned “Psalm Ye,” however, Kardashian has since edited the caption to read simply, “Psalm.” So we’re still left wondering if Ye (his father’s nickname) is Psalm’s middle name.

With a new baby in the house, we can only imagine that Kanye West had a very happy Father’s Day.

Welcome to the family, Psalm. Your older siblings clearly love you very, very much.