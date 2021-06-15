Kids Surprise Stepfather With Sweet Dad-Posal Just In Time for Father's Day

One man has always loved his stepkids as if they were his own. But now, the family is making things official in the sweetest way possible.

Father's Day is this weekend, and it's going to be extra special to one "new" dad. When Melody and Frank Powell married in 2014, the two became part of a family of five. Frank had a son, and Melody had two children. Frank, a teacher like Melody, became their stepfather.

But recently, the two kids, Sarah and Will, decided they wanted to remove the "step" from Frank's title and simply call him their father-or, better yet, dad. So, the two created an adorable "dad-posal" as a way to ask Frank to adopt them legally. The Today Show picked up on the moving video, and it brought viewers all the heartwarming feelings they needed to start their week.

"I wanted to do it in a surprising way," Melody said. "Me and my mom talked about it together and came up with doing it at his school."

The video starts with Melody getting on the loudspeaker.

"Attention, attention, Frank Powell," Melody says, reading from a piece of paper. "This is Sarah and Will Oliver. We would like to ask you to officially become our dad and adopt us."

The camera cuts to Frank, who is sitting in his classroom on a computer. He smiles from ear to ear and starts laughing.

"It was awesome. I was completely started…it was really, really cool," Frank says.

Sarah, Will, Frank, and Melody join in a family hug as people clap in the background. For Frank, adoption will simply be a piece of paper signifying what he's believed to be true for the last seven years: He has always loved Sarah and Will as his own.

"I've been their father for over seven years now, but it really, really meant something to them that when they got to know me that they learned what it was to be a father," Frank says. "They're very happy just like I am that I am their dad."

And it means something to Melody, too. "I can be a great mom for Sarah and Will, but I couldn't offer that male role model to my children," Melody says.

And Frank added, "We have each other. We're always going to have each other's backs…it's a wonderful blended family of love."

This sweet story is representative of a growing trend in family life: The blended family. Sixteen percent of children are now members of blended families, and that number has been steadily rising over the last three decades.