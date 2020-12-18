Kate Hudson Talks About the Importance of Teaching Kids to Give Back During the Pandemic

With food insecurity soaring, the actress shared how she talks to her family about the importance of stepping up to support others.

Across the U.S., many families are feeling the effects of a global pandemic that has been going on for nearly a year and struggling to stock their pantries with food. In fact, a recent report from Feeding America notes that one in four—approximately 17 million—children in America are estimated to be experiencing hunger this year, compared to 1 in 7 before COVID. The crisis is one that demands action—from lawmakers, local communities, and people who have the resources to help out.

Raised by her famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to take the initiative to give back, actress and mom of three Kate Hudson is now passing those important lessons onto her kids and matching Instacart's donation of 500,000 meals to Feeding America as part of their ongoing #GiveFromTheCart campaign.

"We were raised with the awareness that we were very fortunate to have what we had, including food to eat and clean water to drink," says Hudson. "Even at a time when we didn't have the global view we have now, we knew that there were people less fortunate than we were and that we had a responsibility to help others in any way we could."

Now, in addition to practicing gratitude and cooking and baking together as a family, Hudson is committed to passing those same valuable lessons onto her children. Bearing in mind that all kids deserve to have the basic necessities they need to thrive, the proud mom is encouraging those who can to join her in giving the gift of groceries to families in need.