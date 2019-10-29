You May Get a Card Congratulating You on Your Pregnancy, Whether You're Pregnant or Not

When you buy a shower gift for a friend, you pretty much resign yourself to the fact that you're going to get a bazillion Buy Buy Baby coupons in the mail. But absolutely no one expects to receive a congratulatory, "you're going to have a baby" card when they're definitely not expecting. Yet, that's the experience women all over the country have been having recently, thanks to a bizarre marketing campaign.

The card, signed by "Jenny B.," is making its way to the childhood homes of its recipients has a kissy-face avocado on the front and reads, "Holy guacamole. You’re going to avo baby!" According to The Lily, the message inside is written in what appears to be black sharpie: "Congratulations!!! I’m so excited for you!" It looks like it's written by hand, and there's even a fingerprint smudge on the crease. But as recipients began sharing photos of their cards to Twitter, people began to notice that the smudge is the same on every card.

Jenny goes onto say, "I hope you like this"—and "this" refers to 12 gift cards and coupons included inside the card, all for various types of baby gear from slings to pacifiers.

The Lily did a bit of digging and found that the cards were mailed from the zip code 84199—Pleasant Grove, Utah—which is the headquarters for Mother's Lounge, LCC, a wholesale retailer for mothers and babies. The gift cards and coupons are all for Mother's Lounge brands. The founder: Jenny Bosco, who must be "Jenny B." The Better Business Bureau, BBB, confirmed that Mother’s Lounge is behind the card.

It's one thing to target expectant parents, sending a bevy of baby gear coupons to their current address. Or sure, even their parents' address! It's quite another to target really just any woman—whether they're pregnant or not—and to use what The Lily suspects is an outdated database, filled with info gathered from purchases made years ago. Because the company decided to go with the latter approach, women on Twitter have had to deal with freaked out parents convinced by a cartoon avocado that they're going to be grandparents.

Mother's Lounge has yet to respond to a request for comment from Parents.com. In the meantime, here's hoping Twitter's outrage has taught this company a lesson about its strange, tone-deaf "Jenny B" card marketing scheme.