Internet Rallies Behind Anna Faris After Chris Pratt Makes Comment About 'Healthy' Daughter

Chris Pratt posted about his new wife and daughter on Instagram, but did he take a subtle dig at his ex-wife and son? The Internet thinks so, and they're not happy about it.

Chris Pratt is at the center of yet another Internet controversy. First, people took to social media to express heartbreak over his 2017 divorce from Anna Faris (though Kristen Bell doled out some tough love to fans on that one). More recently, he's been taken to task for belonging to a church criticized for its anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

But his latest one is dividing social media. It all started with an Instagram post about his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who will be celebrating her birthday in six weeks.

It starts off sweet as a cake.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that," Pratt says.

And Schwarzenegger is looking lovingly at him. He also mentioned that she gave him a "gorgeous, healthy daughter."

Remember that line. We'll be coming back to it. But first, Pratt's sweet post gets a little strange.

"She chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that's love," he said. "She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure, and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It's her birthday in about [six] weeks. So, if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you, honey."

Some found the post sort of cringe-worthy.

"The real political divide in America can be summed up [by] whether [you] think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet and normal or b) cringe and insane," tweeted one person.

I mean, he calls it an early birthday tribute, but decides to add in a dig about her loud chewing and brag about his apparent lack of contribution to household chores. And did he really compare her to a baseball card—and hint that maybe this post would be her birthday gift?

But that's not what's really enraging some fans. Rather, they're concerned about Pratt's comment about his "gorgeous, healthy daughter." You may recall Faris and Pratt had a son, Jack, who was born prematurely and spent time in NICU. Jack had surgeries and currently has some visual impairments and a heart condition. But thankfully, he's doing great.

That said, some think Pratt's use of the word "healthy" may have been a cheap shot at Faris and his first child.

"Supposedly, he's got a son with some significant health problems from a previous marriage, puts that 'healthy daughter' line in a new light," said one person.

"I have two children. One is special needs. If someone described only one of my children as healthy and gorgeous, I'd probably lose my shit. Anna Faris and her beautiful son deserve better than these cheap shots," someone wrote.

But not everyone agreed.

"He said that she gave him a gorgeous daughter. He didn't mention his son because she didn't give him a son, and she is the person he's talking about," another person replied.

Maybe this would have been a better way to handle it?

"Normal version: Start [with] how you knew you wanted to marry her when she treated your son as her own, [and] then be excited that you've added a daughter to the mix, while not grossly comparing the kids," one person tweeted.

And some found silver linings.

"Oh, Anna Farris dodged a manbaby-sized bullet," said one.

"May we all be like Anna Faris: So beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us," tweeted another.

We may never know whether Pratt meant it as a dig or not. But experts share it's important for parents to spend alone time with their little ones, communicate with their children, and validate their concerns.