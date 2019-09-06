How to Help Hurricane Dorian Victims in the Bahamas

Image zoom Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas' Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island for more than 36 hours, tearing apart houses and trapping residents under debris, the islands were left devastated from the Category 5 storm. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the Bahamas, and families in the islands are in need of assistance. Here's how to help the victims in the Bahamas.

How to Support the Bahamas

As recovery begins for areas destroyed by the hurricane, you can help by donating to the Red Cross or Global Giving, which are both large response fund-raising efforts. There's also All Hands All Hearts - Smart Response, that does work both in the immediate aftermath and in the long months of rebuilding after a natural disaster. They rebuild schools, homes, and other community infrastructure. And Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen is setting up kitchens across damaged parts of the islands to feed people without access to safe food, water, or electricity. (Follow along with him on Twitter to see his amazing progress.)

Wondering if a specific charity is doing work for hurricane relief? Charity rating site Charity Navigator made a list of groups active in the Bahamas that receive a high score in the reputable charity rating system. It includes:

How to Volunteer for Bahamas Hurricane Relief

Unless you are an emergency responder in the storm's path, your chance to do good will likely come later when it's time to rebuild communities affected by the hurricane. You can apply to become part of All Hands and Hearts' or the SBP's rebuilding team,

If you are a doctor, nurse, or emergency responder, you can volunteer with Mercy Corps or Project Hope. If you're a pilot, you can work with Sol Relief to fly supplies in and people out of affected areas.

But you can always donate your time by hosting a fundraiser in your community and donating the money to one of the organizations listed above.

How to Help Animals in the Bahamas

Dozens of displaced animals have also been evacuated from the Bahamas. The best way to help these brave creatures is to give them a new home. Animal shelters housing hurricane rescues looking for new homes include the Bahamas Humane Society, and others ranging from North Carolina to Maine:

If you can't bring home a new pet today, you can donate to the Human Society of the United States emergency rescue fund.