How To Help Families Impacted By Hurricanes Fiona and Ian

Two powerful storms, Fiona and Ian, have made headlines over the last two weeks. But behind the headlines and footage are people who lost power, homes, livelihoods, and lives.

Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico, where nearly half of the citizens live below the poverty line. About 1 in 5 citizens were still without power Thursday, according to a Politico report. Residents, with memories of Hurricane Maria still fresh, feared they'd be forgotten as Ian made landfall in Florida.

Meanwhile, Ian weakened to a tropical storm, but high winds and flooding have left more than 2 million without power, CNN reports.

It's natural for those unaffected to want to step in and help, but it's essential to ensure your time, money, and products are reaching the right people. Here's how to help those in need.

Donate to Relief and Recovery

The people who were affected by these storms have several needs. Organizations have people on the ground evaluating who needs what. Donating money can help these organizations supply people with necessities.

Give Food and Supplies

Though monetary donations help people receive food and supplies, some people want to send something tangible. Here are a few ways to do that.

Women-led Puerto Rican nonprofit Taller Salud is accepting supplies, including non-perishable food items and diapers.

Puerto Rican-based Brigada Solidaria del Oeste is seeking donations like solar lamps, water purification tablets, and first aid kits. Monetary donations are also welcome.

The Puerto Rico Civic Club is a California-based organization asking people to purchase specific items off Amazon to help Fiona survivors without power. People can also donate money via PayPal to help the organization fund solar lights and generators.

Volunteer

Another nonprofit born after Hurricane Maria, Techos Pa' Mi Gente, works to reconstruct homes. Volunteer opportunities are available, or people can donate financially by mail, phone, or online.

If you can come to Florida to aid in efforts in person, an official portal is already live.

Parents can teach children about being charitable by leading by example and talking about donating time, money, and goods as a family.