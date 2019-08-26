Newborns Dressed as 'Wizard of Oz' Cast by Hospital Staff Will Send You Over the Rainbow

Image zoom Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA

Believe it or not, 80 years have passed since Judy Garland, playing Dorothy Gale, first walked down the yellow brick road alongside her pup Toto, a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion. August 25 marked the film's big anniversary, and to celebrate, Pittsburgh's West Penn Hospital, part of the Allegheny Health Network, dressed four newborns up as the main characters.

The hospital took to Instagram to share sweet shots of the babies, writing, "These AHN #munchkins are celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the #WizardOfOz at West Penn Hospital. Our hope for our patients is that the dreams that they dare to dream really do come true. Tell us, which Wizard of #Oz character is your favorite?"

Image zoom Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA

Image zoom

The Associated Press reported the names of the babies behind the teeny costumes: The hospital's Dorothy was portrayed by Genevieve Dunkin, Jack Minett was dressed as the Scarecrow, while Andrew Gianettino played the part of the Cowardly Lion. Wesley Lynch is the Tin Man.

Image zoom Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA

Image zoom

Since it was posted on August 22, the hospital's Instagram post has wracked up nearly 1K likes, and the photos have gone viral, making headlines around the country.

Image zoom Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA

Let's be honest: Newborns always make an impression, but how cool that thanks to a little behind-the-scenes magic from West Penn Hospital, these little ones are bona fide stars.