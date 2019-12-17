Hospital Dressed Newborns as Adorable Baby Yodas and We're Obsessed

Image zoom Courtesy UPMC

Baby Yoda has taken the internet by storm—and for good reason—the 50-year-old toddler, star of the new Disney+ show The Mandalorian, is adorable. Social media simply cannot get enough of those giant ears and big, dark eyes, and new memes are popping up every day.

Image zoom Courtesy UPMC

Image zoom Courtesy UPMC

One hospital took it a step further though and the resulting cuteness might give even baby Yoda a run for his money. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Magee-Women’s Hospital caused an adorable disturbance in the Force earlier this week when they dressed newborns up as, you guessed it, everyone’s favorite little green toddler.

Image zoom Courtesy UPMC

Image zoom Courtesy UPMC

The newborns wore Santa hats complete with giant Yoda ears that were crocheted by a UPMC nurse and as you can see, the Force was definitely with them. To complete the Star Wars look, the babies wore onesies that read “Cute, I Am,” alluding to grown-up Yoda’s penchant for switching his clauses around.

Image zoom Courtesy UPMC

And cute they are!