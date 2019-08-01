Image zoom UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Last winter, photos of adorable newborns in ugly Christmas sweaters made viral waves. The pics were the brainchild of a nurse from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Magee-Womens Hospital who was inspired to knit up a bunch of festive sweaters for the L.O.s. Now, the hospital has done it again, dressing little ones up as pickles in honor of the fifth annual Picklesburgh, Pittsburgh's food festival dedicated to the pickled veg that ran from July 26 through 28.

A mom of one of the newborns, Hilary Costello, told GMA: "It was a cute thing we can tell him about when he's older. We call him 'Pickle Boy' around the house."

Local fans of both pickles and babies adored the effort, according to Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, who shared in a video made by the hospital that was shared to Facebook: "We've been thrilled with the community feedback we've received, but we have never had quite a gift like this that we've received from our community with these little gherkins."

Not only did the hospital aim to participate in the Picklesburgh celebration, but they hoped to bolster new moms' moods. Chris Vistas, director of hospitality and operations at UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital, explained to GMA, "Having a baby can be pretty stressful and having the ability to enjoy these festivals that we have here really lightens the mood and increases the patient experience."

Here are just a few sweet (and sour!) shots of the adorable L.O.s in their pickle-wear.

Cue all the pickle puns!