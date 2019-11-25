Maternity Ward Dresses Babies in Adorable Crocheted 'Frozen' Outfits to Celebrate the Release of Frozen 2

If you’re looking for something to melt your heart on a cold winter day, Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas has you covered. To celebrate the release of Frozen 2, hospital staff dressed a few babies as characters from the hit franchise and the results are just as adorable as you’d expect.

Wearing adorable crocheted costumes, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf have taken over social media like a blizzard of cuteness. The hospital shared a series of photos and a video of the babies wearing their amazing costumes, sourced the costumes from Loveable Crochet on Etsy. The caption reads, “Let them in! Let them see! Our maternity ward at Saint Luke's South has been Frozen over. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke's. Don't let it go!”

Commenters loved the hospital’s newborn cosplay as much as Sven loves Kristoff. “Thanks, Saint Luke’s for letting my little Charlotte be princess Anna for a day!! It was soo cute and fun,” wrote new mom Jenae Haydu. “We loved every minute of it.” And the puns came down in flurries as well. “I can’t even with these babies!! I mean, seriously, I just can’t let it go!!” exclaimed a commenter.

To be honest, we can’t let it go either. These babies in their sweet costumes warmed our hearts and made us smile like Olaf seeing summertime.