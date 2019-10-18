The Holderness Family's New Video Calls Out People Who Decorate Early for Christmas

Image zoom Nico De Pasquale Photography/Getty Images

The Holderness family, YouTube stars who produce memorable viral videos complete with dancing and parody lyrics, have a new video out, and it celebrates fall...with a ton of Christmas decorations. The clip, entitled "Autumn," pokes fun at the fact that well before Halloween, plenty of retail stores and consumers are pumped to pile up on tinsel, glittery, shimmery balls, and elves galore.

Set to the tune of Bell Biv DeVoe's 1990 hit "Poison," dad Penn Holderness laments the fact that Christmas is months away, and yet, holly, jolly decorations are everywhere. He points out, "There's a thousand plastic trees, and it's not even freakin' Halloween." Then finds some seriously disturbing trimmings, noting, "This psycho elf will give me nightmares—I think I'm going to put it away." A repeating theme: "So many baaaalls...it's driving me out of my mind," the papa bear of the Holderness crew bemoans.

The catchy parody is sure to get the old-school new jack swing tune stuck in your head. And the depiction of overly eager Christmas fans—portrayed in the video by Kim Holderness, who busts out sick moves with her shopping cart—is all too on-point.

Absent from the clip are the Raleigh, North Carolina family's two kids, Lola and Penn Jr., who were probably at school while the video was shot. The family's most recent viral sensation was a rendition of "Bye, Bye, Bye" that celebrated the kids heading back to class.

Since being posted on October 16, the video has racked up over 23K views and plenty of comments from YouTube followers who can relate. "I went to Hobby Lobby a few days ago and hid all the creepy elves," one commenter wrote. Another shared, "That’s so perfect. My family has been teasing me all year asking Alexa how many days till Christmas... starting since December 26th." One stated definitively, "Christmas decorations are not allowed to be up or purchased until after Thanksgiving."

If you're all about decorating before Halloween, you're not entirely alone. A 2015 survey of 2,562 people living in every region of the country, conducted by Alpharetta, Ga.-based Christmas Lights Etc., found that

10% decorate before November

16% decorate in early November

17% decorate in mid-November

19% decorate the week of Thanksgiving

25% decorate the weekend after Thanksgiving

10% decorate the first week of December

3% decorate the second week of December

The Holderness' latest video is definitely a reminder that, whether you're embracing fall or diving right into the holiday season, there's one thing everyone can agree on: We've officially entered the time of year when there's plenty to celebrate.